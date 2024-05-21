Hezbollah chief condoles with Iran Leader over President Raisi martyrdom

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah offered his condolences in a message addressed to Ayatollah Khamenei on Monday.

A day earlier, the helicopter carrying Raisi and his entourage, which included Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, crashed in a mountainous area as it was on its way to Tabriz, the capital of the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan.

Nasrallah’s message referred to Raisi as “the fighter and devoted President of the Islamic Republic”, and the late top diplomat as “the bearer of the banner of the defense of the resistance in all international forums”.

“We share with you all the feelings and meanings of the loss of these honorable leaders at this sensitive stage, as you lead the Islamic nation in its bitter struggle against the forces of arrogance and hegemony and the American and Zionist occupation of our sanctities, lands, and peoples,” the Hezbollah leader wrote.

“We find consolation and hope in your blessed presence and your wise, guided, and courageous leadership,” he added.

“I ask Allah Almighty to prolong your noble life and to help your pure heart endure the pain of losing these loyal and sincere leaders,” the message read.

More than 50 heads of state and international organizations have condoled with the Islamic Republic over the tragic incident.