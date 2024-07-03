Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Iran FM warns Israel not to take one-way path to ‘hell’ in Lebanon

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israel Army

Iran's acting foreign minister has warned that Lebanon will turn into a ‘hell without return’ for the Israeli regime in case it wages a war against the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah.

Talking to reporters at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ali Bagheri noted Hezbollah is an active military and diplomatic actor in Lebanon and a deterrent power in the region.

The remarks came after the Israeli regime escalated its threats in recent weeks that it is planning to start a full-scale war with the Lebanese resistance movement.

Bagheri also reiterated that Iran seeks to open a new chapter in its relations with Saudi Arabia and improve ties with Riyadh. He said a visit by the Saudi king to Iran is on the agenda of the two countries.

Also reacting to the possibility that former US President Donald Trump would assume power while a new administration is taking hold in Iran, Bagheri said, “The changing of a person (in the US) will not affect our strategic policies thanks to the strongly-built components of power and capacities of the country.”

