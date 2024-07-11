Hezbollah has no fear of war with Israel: Nasrallah

“The resistance knows no fear of war, as is evidenced by its responses to infiltration operations reaching up to 30 kilometers deep into the occupied territories, targeting sensitive objectives, while the enemy’s responses are limited,” Nasrallah stated during a memorial in Beirut for Mohammad Neameh Nasser, a fallen Hezbollah commander.

In light of threats by Israeli officials to launch a war on Lebanon, Nasrallah said, “We heard statements from [Israeli war minister Yoav] Gallant that if the war in Gaza stops, it is not necessary to stop in Lebanon. We tell him, if the enemy attacks the south, we will defend ourselves and not tolerate any aggression.”

Nasrallah highlighted engagement with Israeli forces, which has hindered the regime’s focus on Gaza.

The Hezbollah chief underlined the Lebanese had managed to disrupt the enemy’s concentration on the battle in Gaza, affirming that the northern occupied territories is linked to Gaza, and for calm in the north, “the war in Gaza must cease.”

He added sustained pressure exerted on Israel has compelled it to adopt measures such as prolonging the term of mandatory military service and integrating ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, in turn, sparking internal societal challenges.

“If the enemy had achieved a quick victory in Gaza,” Nasrallah said, “Lebanon would have been the first to be threatened.”

However, he added, this did not happen due to the steadfastness of Palestinian resistance.

The Hezbollah leader underscored the Israeli regime’s failure to meet its goals in Gaza.

“The enemy’s war minister said tanks leaving Rafah can reach the Litani [river in southern Lebanon], but we see them destroyed in videos from Palestinian resistance.”

Benjamin Netanyahu’s persistence on the Rafah offensive is a clear indication of Israel’s inability to fulfill its aims, Nasrallah said.

Israel had claimed the Rafah operation would take “two weeks” but “it has now lasted two months and four days, possibly extending to four months”, Nasrallah said.

Israeli leaders are stalling a ceasefire to serve their personal agendas, he said, adding, “Today, Netanyahu, Itamar Ben Gvir, and Smotrich obstruct reaching an agreement for their own interests and to ensure their staying in power.”

Nasrallah also stated that Hezbollah’s operations against Israel would cease only with the end of Israel’s barbarous campaign in Gaza.

“If there is an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza, our front is committed to ceasefire because we are a supporting front.”

“Hamas represents the axis of resistance in negotiations; what satisfies Hamas satisfies all of us because it coordinates with Palestinian factions.”

In his speech, Nasrallah also pointed to Iran’s presidential election, extending congratulations to President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian. He expressed gratitude to Pezeshkian for his response to the congratulatory message, wherein the Iranian president-elect reaffirmed his unwavering support for regional resistance efforts.

“Successive governments in Iran have increasingly supported resistance movements, and the response of the Iranian president to my message confirm this.”