Iran’s president-elect vows to continue supporting axis of resistance

In his message, Pezeshkian thanked Nasrallah for his “kind” and “valuable” message following the president-elect’s electoral victory.

Pezeshkian noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the resistance of regional people against the fake Zionist regime, noting that this support is rooted in the principled policies of the Islamic establishment and a cause pursued by late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini.

Pezeshkian went on to express confidence that regional resistance groups will not let the Zionist regime to continue its war-mongering and murderous policies against the oppressed people of Palestine and other nations in the region.

The president-elect then wished prosperity for the people of Lebanon and divine assistance for the resistance fighters whom he described as “heroes”.