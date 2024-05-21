Iran Leader: Gaza genocide laid bare Western human rights to awakened consciences

In a message on the beginning of the sixth term of the Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Today, the disaster in Gaza and the brutal genocide of the usurping Zionist regime and the killing of thousands of defenseless and unarmed men, women and children, and the support and backing of the so-called liberal Western governments for the bloodthirsty wolf, reveal the meaning of freedom and human rights in the West to the awakened consciences.”

He called on the people in the world not to ignore “the failed experience of systems that claim to advocate justice or freedom, but are alien to religious spirituality.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also said the commencement of the new term of the Assembly of Experts, tasked with electing the Leader and monitoring his performance, is a manifestation of Islamic democracy.

In another part of his message, the Leader commemorated the late members of the 88-meber assembly, President Ebrahim Raisi and Friday prayers leader of Tabriz Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on Sunday.