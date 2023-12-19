UN chief says existing challenges of salvaging JCPOA complicated

Guterres made the comments in his 16th report on the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the JCPOA.

The report was read by UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo as the Security Council met Monday on the JCPOA implementation.

Guterres said that diplomatic efforts to revive the JCPOA have been stopped, adding that while the existing challenges have become complicated, he still believes that the JCPOA is the best option to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

He repeated accusations made by some Western states as well as the Israeli regime regarding Iran’s ballistic missile program and its relation with missiles fired by Yemeni armed forces against Israeli positions.

Iran has time and again said that its nuclear program is only meant for peaceful purposes, and that nukes have no place in its defense doctrine.

The country has also blamed stalled efforts to revive the JCPOA on what it calls excessive demands by the Western parties to the deal, namely the EU, the UK, France, Germany, as well as the US which withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018.

The Islamic Republic also says that its missile program is aimed at deterrence and defending its territory in the face of threats.