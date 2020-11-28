Iran Reserves Right to Give ‘Crushing Response’ to Scientist’s Killing

Iran’s government spokesman has called for a crushing response to the assassination of eminent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In a post on his Twitter account, Ali Rabiei noted the response will be in line with the country’s national interests.

“The Iranian nation reserves the right to give a crushing response based on a specific strategy to ensure national interests and dignity,” he said, adding perpetrators will definitely be punished.

Rabiei said terrorist enemies pursue several objectives given the developments over the recent months.

He said they want to disrupt the [Iranian] society’s psychological calm, create confusion in Iran’s strategy, disrupt regional security and wreck global security given the possible future changes in international policies.

He also expressed condolences to Fakrizadeh’s bereaved family, the Iranian scientific community and people on the loss of the eminent scientist.