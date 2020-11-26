Iran Reports Some 14,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 13,961 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the biggest daily rise in the number of infections since the beginning of the outbreak in Iran.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the cases identified since Wednesday raise the total number of cases to 908,346.

According to the spokeswoman, the virus has also killed 482 patients in a single day, increasing the overall death toll to 46,689.

She said so far 633,275 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,849 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,955,724 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.