Iran Reports Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Deaths Since June 1

Iran has confirmed 57 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since June 1, 2020, increasing the overall death toll to 58,469.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 7,065 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,466,435.

So far, Lari added, 1,253,554 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,789 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,667,260 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 36 cities are in the “orange” zone, 178 are in the “yellow” zone, and 234 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “orange” cities include Amol, Babol, Babolsar, Behshahr, Tonekabon, Juybar, Ramsar, Sari, Savadkuh, Qaemshahr, Mahmoud Abad, Neka, Noor and Nowshahr in Mazandaran province, Astaneh Ashrafieh, Bandar Anzali, Rasht, Rudbar, Some’eh Sara, Rudsar, and Lahijan in Gilan province, Ajabshir in East Azarbaijan province, Ardestan in Isfahan province, Esfarayen in North Khorasan province, Garmsar in Semnan province, Baft in Kerman province, Paveh in Kermanshah province, Bandar Gaz and Kordkuy in Golestan province, Bastak, Bandar Lengeh, and Qeshm in Hormozgan province, Bahar, Tuyserkan and Razan in Hamadan province, and Abarkuh in Yazd province.