Iran Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Fatalities in Two Weeks

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 139 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day record since August 24, increasing the overall fatalities to 22,293.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari also confirmed 1,992 new cases of infection, raising the total number of infections to 386,658.

So far, she noted, 333,900 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,722 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,380,264 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.