Monday, June 5, 2023
Iran set to re-open embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday: Source

By IFP Media Wire
Amirabdollahian Bin Farhan

Diplomatic sources say Iran will reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Alireza Enayati will take over the mission following seven years of closure.

Iran is set to reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following a seven year closure, a diplomatic source in Riyadh told AFP, sealing a Chinese a brokered rapprochement deal announced in March.

Iran’s diplomatic mission will return under the leadership of Enayati, who previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait.

“The opening of the Iranian embassy will take place Tuesday at 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) with the presence of the newly appointed Iranian ambassador” to Saudi Arabia, the source stated.

After years of discord, the two Middle East heavyweights signed a surprise reconciliation agreement in China on March 10.

