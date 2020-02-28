Iran Rejects Pompeo’s ‘Hypocritical’ Offer of Help with Coronavirus Fight

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi responded to the US secretary of state’s claim about helping Iran in the battle with the coronavirus, which has been publicized in the media and has been widely advertised before informing Iran.

The Iranian spokesperson slammed the US state secretary’s claim as a propagandistic and hypocritical move that has been made with political objectives with the purpose of deceiving the world public opinion.

“The claim of helping Iran in the fight against coronavirus, made by a country that has exerted massive pressures on the Iranian people with its economic terrorism and has even blocked the (Iranian) purchase of medicine and medical equipment, is a ridiculous claim and a political-psychological game,” Mousavi added.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in close contact with many countries in order to satisfy the country’s pharmaceutical and health demands and to combat the coronavirus, and so far a considerable part of the country’s critical needs, including 100,000 (COVID-19) diagnostic kits, surgery masks, medical ventilators etc. have been supplied from the friendly countries, and other consignments are also on the way which will be publicized in due time,” he noted.

“The fight against the coronavirus, which has now become a global epidemic and has engulfed many countries, requires a global resolve and widespread international cooperation, not theatrical moves that are made with political purposes and the abuse of the suffering and pains of the patients and those hurt,” the Iranian spokesperson added.