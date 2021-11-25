Iran rejects Bahrain terror allegations against Tehran

Iran has categorically rejected as “unfounded” the allegations by Bahrain, after Manama claimed it has confiscated an arms and explosives cache, originating from Iran.

The Bahraini authorities also claim “terrorists have been arrested for plotting terrorist operations against security and civil peace”.

“Such baseless allegations by the officials of Bahrain, in time with the Manama Dialogue that had turned into a platform against Iran, show the lack of understanding in Bahrain on regional issues,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman stressed that the government of Bahrain cannot “cover up its domestic and foreign problems” with such “unfounded allegations”.

Khatibzadeh also slammed Bahrain’s ties with Israel. “The government of Bahrain has put relations with the illegitimate Zionist regime before relations with its own people and prevents the realization of their civil demands,” he said.

In the past, Manama has repeatedly accused Iran of backing “terrorist” operations in Bahrain. Tehran, however, says these are stunts to divert attentions from Bahrain’s security problems due to suppression of its own people and disregard for the massive domestic opposition Manama is facing over its normalization agreement with Israel.