Thursday, April 28, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Iran registered positive balance of trade last month: Customs official

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s foreign trade
An Iranian customs official says the Islamic Republic registered a positive balance of trade in the first month of the Persian calendar year (ended April 20).

Foroud Asgari, the deputy director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, said the country exported 3.699 billion dollars’ worth of non-oil products last month while it imported 2.968 billion dollars, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Iran thus registered a balance of trade of +756 million dollars, Asgari said.

The monthly exports registered a 25-percent increase compared to last year, Asgari said.

Exports weighed 8.302 million tons, and imports 2.252 million tons.

The value of imported goods marked a 1-percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration had announced a record high in non-oil trade in the Iranian calendar month ending March 20. It said that overall monthly trade excluding oil reached 11,538,000,000 dollars on March 20, the highest “in the past couple of years.

According to figures provided by IRNA, Iran exported 48 billion dollars’ worth of products to the world and imported 52 billion dollars in the last Iranian calendar year.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks