Iran registered positive balance of trade last month: Customs official

Foroud Asgari, the deputy director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, said the country exported 3.699 billion dollars’ worth of non-oil products last month while it imported 2.968 billion dollars, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Iran thus registered a balance of trade of +756 million dollars, Asgari said.

The monthly exports registered a 25-percent increase compared to last year, Asgari said.

Exports weighed 8.302 million tons, and imports 2.252 million tons.

The value of imported goods marked a 1-percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Earlier, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration had announced a record high in non-oil trade in the Iranian calendar month ending March 20. It said that overall monthly trade excluding oil reached 11,538,000,000 dollars on March 20, the highest “in the past couple of years.

According to figures provided by IRNA, Iran exported 48 billion dollars’ worth of products to the world and imported 52 billion dollars in the last Iranian calendar year.