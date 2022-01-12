Wednesday, January 12, 2022
type here...
SocietyScience and TechnologyIFP Exclusive

Iran regains 430 gigabytes of lost Internet bandwidth

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s minister of communications and information technology announced the return of the 430 gigabyte capacity of the country's Internet bandwidth, which had been lost some time ago.

Isa Zarepour said the 430 gigabytes became unavailable some two months ago after one of the marine fiber optic cables to Qatar was cut.

The minister of communications emphasized that this disruption reduced the country’s bandwidth by seven percent, noting that now the good news is that with the relentless efforts of his colleagues in the Infrastructure Communications Company, the breakdown of this offshore fiber optic line has been repaired.

He noted that alternative routes have also been envisaged to prevent the recurrence of a similar incident.

Previous article“US, Israel making mischief between Iran, Saudi Arabia”
Next article“House for Innovation and Export of Iranian-made Technology” to be launched in Istanbul

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks