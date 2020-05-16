Iran Records Lowest COVID-19 Daily Death Toll in 70 Days

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says only 35 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest number of daily fatalities in 70 days.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday the new deaths increase the overall fatalities to 6,937.

He also confirmed 1,757 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 118,392.

So far, he said, 93,147 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

However, 2,716 are currently in severe conditions of the disease, the spokesman added.

He also noted that 672,679 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far in Iran.

According to Jahanpour, the south-western Khuzestan province is still in red conditions, and has the highest number of hospitalizations and screening.