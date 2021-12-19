Iran Covid: 50 new deaths, 1,900 more cases

There were also more than 1,900 new infections on Saturday, December 18, 2021, which takes the overall caseload to more than 6,170,000.

Upwards of 6,000,000 COVID patients have recovered across the country so far, with over 2,800 people currently hospitalized in the ICU.

Iran has been pressing ahead with the vaccination drive to help contain the spread of the disease.

Over 59,000,000 people have received their first doses of the vaccine, more than 50,000,000 have got their second jabs, and over 3,700,000 have received the third doses.

This comes as authorities have confirmed the first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country. Citizens have been urged to observe health protocols more seriously to help contain the virus.