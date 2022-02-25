Iran ready to return nationals from Ukraine through Hungary and Poland

The head of the organization added that if the Iranians can go to Poland, the plane will fly to Poland to take them back to Iran.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian earlier asked his Hungarian counterpart to facilitate the transfer of Iranians living in Ukraine to Iran through Hungary.

The Hungarian foreign minister said his country will spare no effort to help repatriate Iranian citizens through Hungary.

He added that he will issue necessary orders to accept Iranians without a visa on Hungarian soil for this purpose.

Many Iranians are living in Ukraine as students and businesspeople.

Several days before the conflict in Ukraine, Iran said it would take necessary measures to get them out of the ex-Soviet republic.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also urged the Iranians to sat away from crisis zones like areas in eastern Ukraine.