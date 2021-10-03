Iran ready to repair damaged historic monuments of Syria

The deputy head of Iran’s Ministry of Tourism has said Iran is ready to repair Syria’s historic monuments which were damaged in the war on terrorist groups like Daesh. Ali Asghar Shalbafian said Iran is capable to do that and can share its experience with Syria.

He also said a key strength of Iran tourism sector is the health and medical tourism and that “we are ready to give services to Syrian tourists”.

Syria’s historic monuments suffered extensive damage during the war waged by foreign-backed militant groups against the country.

Some of the monuments were deliberately damaged or destroyed by the militants, most notably the Daesh terrorists.