Top general: Iran will react to threats posed by Israel

Major General Mohammad Bagheri said, during a meeting with the visiting Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza, that Israel is paving the way for interference and instability in the region.

Bagheri said the regime is plotting to contact regional countries in line with its policy of meddling in the region.

“Terrorist and Takfiri groups in the region, especially in Syria and Iraq are among other creations of the US and Israel for the region,” he said.

“They fueled the Takfirism and terrorism and pushed their hegemonic plot to the point of the collapse of the two countries.”

The general further stressed that the region where Iran and Pakistan are located is “very sensitive and important”, especially as the recent developments have led to meddling by foreign countries and creation of certain problems in the region.

Bagheri also called for further expansion of military ties with Pakistan, especially with a focus on the security of joint borders.

He added that the issue of Afghanistan is also a major security topic for both countries.

The general noted that Iran is concerned about expansion of terrorism from Afghanistan, adding that Tehran believes these issues can be settled through the cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.