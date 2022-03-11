Iran raps politicizing CWC, Chemical Weapons Convention

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks in an address to a Thursday meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in the Middle East with special focus on the implementation of the CWC in Syria.

While criticizing the world body for its unnecessary focus on Syria, Iran’s envoy said, “Dedicating one monthly meeting of the Council to the repetition of positions and unfounded allegations against the Syrian government is not conducive to the Security Council’s efficiency.”

“Politicizing the implementation of the CWC and exploiting the OPCW for politically driven national goals bring about major negative consequences for the Convention’s authority and credibility as well as those of the Organization,” he added.

Iran’s UN ambassador emphasized that Syria has complied with its obligations under the Convention and continues to cooperate with the OPCW, while providing regular information to the OPCW and the General Secretariat of the UN about the possession and use of chemical materials by some terrorist organizations in the country.

Takht-Ravanchi stated that Damascus has also provided the world body with information on the fabrication of chemical incidents by foreign-backed terrorist groups in order to blame the Syrian Army for such heinous acts.

“Iran reiterates its opposition to the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, at any time, and under any circumstances,” he continued.

Takht-Ravanchi concluded by saying, “Only the complete destruction and elimination of all chemical weapons on a global scale, as well as the implementation of all essential measures to prevent their production, can ensure that chemical weapons are never used again.”

The Western media and governments have repeatedly accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons. Syria, however, surrendered its stockpile of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the United States and the OPCW, which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry.

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bassam Sabbagh told a December session of the United Nations Security Council focusing on his country that all weapons of mass destruction, including chemical arms, must be eliminated from the Middle East as they pose a threat to regional and international security.

Sabbagh added that Syria condemned the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstance.