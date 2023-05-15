Iran’s Raisi meets with Patriarch of Assyrian Church of East

“Humanity doesn’t only need development and prosperity…; one of the most important needs of humans in… [developed] societies, which has been neglected, is spirituality, morality, and connection with God,” Raisi said during the meeting with Mar Awa III and an accompanying delegation in Tehran on Monday.

Raisi called “faith and morality” “a pivotal issue of humanity,” and said the two have to be defined well by religious figures to help solve issues faced by the world.

“The foundation of the civilization and modernity that divine prophets have promised is rationality, spirituality, morality, and justice,” the Iranian president said.

Mar Awa III for his part expressed satisfaction about the “special efforts” by Iranian officials to facilitate interfaith dialog.

“The presence of representatives of [different] religions within the government of the Islamic Republic indicates this government’s depth of belief in and respect for divine religions,” he said.

He also expressed hope that interfaith commonalities and friendships would further grow.