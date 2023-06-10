President Raisi: Conspiracies against Azari people doomed to fail

Raisi made the remarks while addressing the people of Charuymaq County on Friday, on the second day of his provincial visit to East Azarbaijan Province.

“The Azari people have a love [for Islam] that cannot be reduced by conspiracy,” he stated, adding, “The people’s connection to Islam is unbreakable.”

The president further noted that the Azari people have an intrinsic love for the religion and are filled with the message of unity, cohesion and resistance against the enemies.

Raisi arrived in East Azarbaijan Province through Tabriz’s Martyr Madani International Airport on Thursday, for the second time since he assumed office in 2021.

Earlier on Friday, the president inaugurated the Bostanabad-Tabriz railway, which is the second phase of the broader Mianeh-Tabriz railway project and has a length of 44 kilometers.