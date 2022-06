The source told The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the report is an instance of yellow journalism and sheer falsification.

Radio Farda had claimed that Iran and Donestk, the self-proclaimed independent state in eastern Ukraine, has signed an agreement with the aim of strengthening their mutual trade and economic ties.

Under the agreement, the report claimed, Iran agreed to supply Donetsk with construction material and agricultural products, such as fruit and vegetables.