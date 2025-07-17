Iran must act swiftly to prevent snapback mechanism, says former diplomat

In an interview with Fararu, Abdolreza Faraji-Rad, Iran’s former envoy to Norway and Hungary, stressed that diplomacy must also involve Russia and China, which, despite lacking veto power under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, can still influence outcomes through active engagement.

Faraji-Rad dismissed US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that “there is no rush to negotiate,” describing it as political posturing.

He asserted that Trump is, in fact, pursuing direct talks via intermediaries like Steve Withekoff, hoping for a political win before elections.

He warned that if the snapback is triggered, Iran could exit the NPT and limit IAEA oversight, a move that would raise regional tensions and alarm European powers.

He argued that activating the mechanism is legally questionable, given that the US withdrew from the deal first.

Faraji-Rad concluded that Iran should not frame its diplomacy as a choice between the US and Europe. Instead, it should quietly pursue balanced talks with both sides to avoid isolation and increased international pressure.