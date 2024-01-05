Iran president visits survivors of Kerman terror incident 

President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to Kerman on Friday to take part in a funeral held for victims of the tragedy.
At least 89 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the twin blasts, claimed by the Daesh terror group.
The Iranian president has visited those wounded in the twin terror bombings in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday.
