Iran President Praises Local Firms Working to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine

The Iranian president has appreciated extensive efforts by knowledge-based companies and all other institutions to develop an Iranian coronavirus vaccine.

President Hassan Rouhani said the government seeks to procure and produce a safe vaccine.

Hence, he added, the government supports all knowledge-based firms and centres which are trying to develop and purchase vaccines for the COVID-19 virus.

“The government’s top priority is to secure people’s health. So, among the key objectives in the fight against this virus is to provide, buy and produce a safe vaccine for coronavirus,” the president said.

“The government will stand by knowledge-based companies and the executive committee tasked with producing a vaccine for coronavirus, and will support all scientists working in this field to produce a safe vaccine,” he noted.