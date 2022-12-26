Iran president congratulates Pope, Christians on Christmas

In a message addressed to world Catholics’ Leader Pope Francis, President Raisi felicitated the blessed birth anniversary of Jesus Crist (PBUH) and the beginning of the Christian New Year 2023 both to him and to world Christians.

In his message, Iran’s president referred to the Glorious Qur’anic verses about Saint Mary and the exalted status of Prophet Messiah (P), as well as that saint’s words on love, friendship, true freedom, and the savior to the world to free the mankind.

The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran has also in his message expressed hope that relying on the blessed teachings of the divine prophets, including Jesus the son of Mary (PBUH) and the pious believers’ resistance on the way of God’s values, the salvation of the entire mankind all around the world will be made possible, and the world will be filled with justice, love and friendship among all nations.