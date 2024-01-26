Iran president hails South Africa for hauling Israel to ICJ 

President Ebrahim Raisi, in a phone call with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday, said that the legal suit by Pretoria is “celebrated and admired by all freedom lovers in the world.”

“The move, by a country that has experienced racism and genocide for years, is commended and praised by all the free and freedom-loving nations in the world,” the Iranian president said.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa called Iran a “true and reliable friend” for South Africa in hard times.

He said, “We are very glad to see influential and peace-loving countries such as Iran support the Palestinian people and seek to restore their rights.”

South Africa, an outspoken critic of Israel’s ongoing onslaught against Palestinians, filed the complaint against Israel at the end of December over the Israeli regime’s aggression in Gaza.

The Israeli carnage in the besieged territory has so far left nearly 26,000 Palestinians dead and tens of thousands more injured.