Iran president discusses upcoming Russia trip with veteran diplomats

Raisi sat down for talks with chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s envoy to the Supreme National Security Council Saeed Jalili, the Leaders’ senior advisor Ali Akbar Velayati and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani.

During the meeting, they discussed important regional and international issues and Raisi’s trip to Moscow which will take place later this week.

The Iranian president’s four guests highlighted the importance of Iran-Russia relations and discussed ways to expand Tehran-Moscow ties.

Kharrazi is a veteran diplomat who served as the minister of foreign affairs from 1997 to 2005.

Saeed Jalili was secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from 2007 to 2013 and served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator under former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Velayati was the minister of foreign affairs for more than fifteen years from 1981 to August 1997.

And Larijani served as the parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020 and was secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from 2005 to 2007.