Saturday, August 27, 2022
Iranian president says the country needs more doctors, nurses

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says necessary measures must be taken to increase the number of doctors and nurses in the country.

President Raisi stressed that Iran needs more physicians and nurses and that the number of universities of medical sciences must increase but on a fair basis.

Raisi maintained that his administration is duty bound to provide necessary infrastructure for universities of medical sciences.

The president made those remarks at the National Conference of Lasting Services in Tehran on Saturday.

He added some in the neighboring countries say they prefer to travel to Iran instead of Europe to seek medical services.

Raisi said this is a great asset that must be preserved.

The president noted that officials must heed the demands of physicians and the medical staff.

He also said currently Iran is self-sufficient in production of all operation room equipment and tools.

This comes as recently some officials had warned of shortage of the medical staff in Iran due to immigration of doctors and nurses.

