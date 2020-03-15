Iran Praises UAE’s Support for Its Corona Fight

By
Emad Askarieh
-

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has praised the United Arab Emirates for supporting Iran in the fight against COVID-19.

In a rare telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday evening, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the Iranian government and nation in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

For his part, Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated the UAE’s expression of solidarity and support, describing the coronavirus epidemic as a global challenge, the defeat of which requires determination, cooperation and collaboration of the whole world.

Emad Askarieh
Emad Askarieh
Emad Askarieh has worked as a journalist since 2002. The main focus of his work is foreign policy and world diplomacy. He started his career at Iran Front Page Media Group, and is currently serving as the World Editor and the Vice-President for Executive Affairs at the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here