Iran Praises UAE’s Support for Its Corona Fight

In a rare telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Zarif on Sunday evening, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the Iranian government and nation in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

For his part, Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated the UAE’s expression of solidarity and support, describing the coronavirus epidemic as a global challenge, the defeat of which requires determination, cooperation and collaboration of the whole world.