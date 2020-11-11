Iran Policies to Remain Unchanged No Matter Who Becomes US President: Rouhani

The Iranian president says his country’s fundamental policies will not change no matter who becomes the next US president.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran’s policies have remained the same all along, and will remain so in the future.

“Our policies will not change. The Islamic Republic of Iran will pursue the same policy it has had so far,” he noted.

The president urged the next US administration to get close to Tehran’s policies.

“It is up to the US government to align itself with these policies, or distance itself from them,” he noted.

“The administration of the outgoing US president chose to distance itself from our policies. We wanted to fight terrorism, but they wanted to support it. We wanted regional nations to be free and independent, but the US wanted to interfere in their affairs. We wanted peace and stability in the region, but they sought to continue war and sell weapons in the region,” President Rouhani explained.

He said Iran’s policy is based on respect for other nations and noninterference in their affairs.

The president noted the country wants constructive interaction with the world, and seeks to fight terrorism and end unilateralism.

Rouhani said one of the reasons that incumbent Donald Trump failed to win the US presidential election was that his administration was humiliated at the UN Security Council, which happened after Washington’s anti-Tehran proposal was rejected outright by the Security Council’s members.

Another reason why Trump lost, added Rouhani, was his mismanagement in the handling of the covid-19 pandemic.