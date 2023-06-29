Thursday, June 29, 2023
Iran’s police chief inks agreement with Russia’s National Guard on expansion of security cooperation

By IFP Media Wire
Iran's police chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan has signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia's National Guard on expansion of military and security collaboration between Tehran and Moscow. Radan inked the deal with Russia’s National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov on the second day of his visit to Moscow on Wednesday.

According to Iran’s official news agency (IRNA), “the development and expansion of security and law enforcement cooperation, [and] the exchange of experience to deal with the factors that create insecurity are among of the axes of this memorandum.”

Radan also made a visit to the National Guard Memorial Museum in Moscow after signing the cooperation memorandum.

Iran’s police chief, accompanied by a delegation, traveled to Russia on Tuesday to enhance security cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival at Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport, Iran’s police chief described the visit as a “very good beginning” of closer cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Also on Wednesday, Radan met with the secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Radan and Patrushev exchanged views on interaction between the special services and law enforcement agencies of Iran and Russia, and signed a memorandum to jointly combat drug trafficking, organized crime and smuggling.

Russian media reports said the police chiefs of the two countries would also discuss the fight against terrorist organizations in Eurasia and could exchange experience on countering attempts by Western intelligence agencies to destabilize the situations in Iran and Russia, and organize riots.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Russia in January 2022 and described his trip as a milestone in the promotion of ties between Tehran and Moscow.

