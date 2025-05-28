Iran’s police chief: Illegal migrants to be deported through border

Speaking to reporters, Radan stressed that such individuals will be detained and deported through official border crossings.

“In the same way that illegal immigration is not tolerated in other countries, the law must also be upheld in our own,” he noted.

“According to Iranian regulations, undocumented foreigners must be arrested, transferred to designated camps, and expelled from the country.”

Radan’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the rising number of illegal migrants in Iran, particularly from neighboring Afghanistan.

Earlier, the head of the Office for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs at Iran’s Interior Ministry disclosed that an estimated four million undocumented migrants have entered Iran without valid identification.

The official added that approximately 50% of Afghan nationals in Iran are currently residing in Tehran, which translates to nearly three million people, placing significant strain on the city’s healthcare, education, and public service infrastructure.

He also said it’s natural that citizens express frustration over this sharp population increase.

Iran has been hosting millions of Afghans over the past five decades with any substantial assistance from international organizations.