Iran police chief: 470 dead so far in road accidents during Nowruz holidays

Genersl Radan said Saturday that so far 262 million road trips had been registered since the start of New Year holidays, on March 20, and the week earlier.

He said this shows a sharp increase in the number of road trips during this year’s New Year holidays compared to last year.

Police officials say most deaths were recorded in accidents caused by drivers’ sleep deprivation and high speed.

Nowruz, which falls on the spring equinox to the minute, is a 13-day celebration of the Persian New Year. This year’s Nowruz began on Tuesday March 21, but many had started their trips earlier.

Generally, Iran has one of the highest death tolls from road traffic accidents in the world.