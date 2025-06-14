Iran parliament body calls for restricting IAEA inspections

Ebrahim Rezaei, the commission’s spokesman said that the letter also calls for the removal of all non-safeguards cameras, the expulsion of extra-safeguards inspectors, and halting any reporting to the IAEA beyond Iran’s legal obligations under the safeguards agreement.

The commission also stressed the need to prevent access to Iran’s nuclear sites by individuals deemed undesirable.

In an extraordinary sessions held on Saturday, the commission’s members discussed the recent Israeli attacks inside Iran and the country’s response strategy.

Rezaei confirmed that parliament strongly supports the armed forces and is drafting legislation aimed at enhancing Iran’s defense budget for the current and future years.

Rezaei also reiterated full support for the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s decision to suspend all talks with the US.