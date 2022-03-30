Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldAsiaPoliticsForeign Policy

Iran, Pakistan FMs meet on sidelines of Afghanistan forum in China

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the sidelines of a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors in China.

The two top diplomats sat down for talks in China’s eastern Anhui Province, where the third Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries is scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Upon arrival in China, Amir Abdollahian said in a tweet that Afghanistan “deserves more attention from the international community,” reiterating support for the South Asian state’s national unity and independence.

“Iran and China reaffirm their support for the independence and national unity of Afghanistan and the Afghan people’s right to decide their fate, and they hope to see a stable and developed Afghanistan that would interact with neighbors,” he said.

The second edition of the meeting was held in Tehran in October 2020, while Pakistan hosted the first session a month earlier.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks