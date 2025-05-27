Iran-Pakistan border should be free of terrorism: Pezeshkian

“We believe that the common borders of the two countries should be free from insecurity and the presence and activities of terrorist and criminal groups,” Pezeshkian said in a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Tehran on Monday.

He stated the two countries share a stance and are resolved to promote security and fight elements behind insecurity along the borders.

Iran regards stability and peace of the Pakistani people as one of its high interests, the president noted, putting a premium on maintaining sustainable security and expanding cordial relations with the neighboring countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the establishment of a ceasefire and peace between Pakistan and India. Undoubtedly, the settlement of disputes through dialogue and peaceful methods is a prerequisite for sustainable development and the establishment of security in the region and the world,” Pezeshkian added.

He said West Asia and South Asia currently need security and peace more than ever, which underlines the need for consultations and positive interaction with the neighboring countries and other international partners.

Elsewhere in the presser, Pezeshkian hailed historical relations between Tehran and Islamabad, which he said are rooted in cultural and civilizational bonds.

He added Iran and Pakistan have a common stance on issues related to the region, the Muslim world, and international developments.

Pointing to the issue of Palestine, he said that as active members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Iran and Pakistan support the cause of Palestine and the defenseless people of Gaza.

They denounce the continuation of Israel’s crimes in the Gaza Strip and the support of Western countries for the regime, the Iranian president continued.

Tehran and Islamabad called on Muslim countries to fully support the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza, he noted.

The Pakistani prime minister, for his part, said his country firmly supports Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Sharif commended Iran’s principled stance on support for regional peace and security, particularly regarding the recent India-Pakistan tension.

He reiterated his country’s determination to promote peace and trade and fight terrorism, saying that Pakistan would never allow anybody to misuse its territory to carry out a measure against Iran.

He voiced Islamabad’s keenness to increase trade and economic ties with Tehran to at least 10 billion dollars.

Sharif also censured the Israeli regime’s crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza and said Pakistan will stand by the Palestinian people until full liberation of their homeland.

Heading a delegation, the Pakistani prime minister arrived in Tehran on Monday at the invitation of the Iranian president. He started a four-leg regional tour on Sunday by traveling to Turkey, and also plans to visit Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.