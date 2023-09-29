Iran, Pakistan agree to streamline border operations at Mirjaveh crossing

The decision agreement was made in a meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee in the Iranian border town of Mirjaveh on Thursday on several issues, including bilateral trade promotion, expediting immigration procedures, and transportation.

Javad Hedayati, the director general of Transit and International Transportation Affairs Bureau of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), said the two sides decided to scrap visa requirements and reduce the costs and administrative procedures for transit trucks, and increase working hours at the border check in order to the meet the daily traffic of 800 to 1000 trucks from the current 200.

The meeting also touched on various other issues related to the border crossing, including the movement of people at the Pakistan-Iran border, transportation of goods, bilateral trade, and measures to curb illegal crossings and smuggling activities.

In the end, both parties expressed optimism to boost bilateral trade ties in order to hit the annual trade volume target of five billion dollars between Pakistan and Iran.