Iran, Oman Discuss Closer Ties, Int’l Developments

Top diplomats from Tehran and Muscat have discussed a whole range of bilateral and international issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi on Monday held talks via video conference where they moved forward with regional consultations. Delegations from both sides were also present at the discussions.

In the virtual meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual interest, including the enhancement of Tehran-Muscat cooperation.

They stressed that mutual consultations should continue.