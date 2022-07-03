‘Iranian oil tanker reaches eastern Syrian port’ as FM visits Damascus

Lebanon’s al-Ahd news portal reported on Saturday that the delivery of petrochemicals to Syria’s Baniyas Port was a fruit of the credit line activated between Tehran and Damascus.

Via the credit line, the Syrian government fulfills the needs of its ministries, including production lines, basic items and industrial goods, through Iran, an opportunity that paves the way for the Islamic Republic and its firms to bolster presence in the Syrian market.

This is the third Iranian oil tanker that reaches Syria in the past weeks. The vessel’s arrival coincided with a trip by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian of Iran to Damascus.

In Damascus, the chief Iranian diplomat held talks with high-ranking Syrian officials, including President Bashar al-Assad, with the two sides calling for efforts to broaden economic ties, a few years after they joined forces and defeated Takfiri terror groups in the Arab state.

Both nations have been the target of draconian American sanctions, which they believe have been designed to deal a blow to their independence-seeking agendas.