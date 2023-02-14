Iran nuclear program poses challenge to US, China: Washington

Answering a question about the formation of an anti-American front by Tehran and Beijing, Ned Price stated, “I would just make a broader point, that there was a time not so long ago where the United States made a concerted effort to engage with the PRC on the issue of Iran’s nuclear program precisely because we recognize it to be a challenge to both of our countries.”

“Our bilateral relationship with the PRC is complex; it is consequential. It is the most complex, probably the most consequential bilateral relationship we have. There are different aspects to that relationship that is primarily competitive. There are some aspects that are adversarial, and potentially conflictual, which is why, again, we focused on maintaining those open lines of communication,” he added.

Without giving proof, Price claimed that Iran’s nuclear program poses a challenge to the United States as well as China.

It comes as Tehran has always proved that its nuclear program is completely peaceful and it is not going to pose a threat to any country.

Raisi has arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing on Tuesday at the head of a high-ranking economic and political delegation. Iran’s president, who is visiting China on an official invitation from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, was welcomed by the Chinese minister of culture and tourism at Beijing airport.

Top of the agenda of Raisi’s visit is a meeting with Xi and signing several cooperation documents between the two countries.