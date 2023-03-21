Iran says ready for nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Eslami referred to messages Iran has received from the Saudi side that shows Riyadh is pleased with the recent rapprochement with Tehran.

He said in order to serve the people of Saudi Arabia, the two countries will work in the field of radio medicine.

He made those comments in an interview with the IRIB’s Arabic service, al-Alam.

Eslami further spoke of Iran’s achievements in nuclear technology, saying the country has made a pet san machine that is used for diagnosis of cancer.

He added that Iran is now exporting nuclear medicine products to 9 countries.

On the sanctions removal talks that were mostly held in Vienna, Iran’s nuclear chief said there are no hurdles to negotiations.

He noted that what matters is political determination and “if the other sides stop acting illegally and being oppressive, then we can reach an agreement”.

In an apparent reference to the US and the European troika, Eslami said the other parties to the Vienna talks are addicted to sanctions.

He added, They impose sanctions on Iran daily and they do not get tired [of doing so]”.