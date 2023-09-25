Monday, September 25, 2023
Iran says to continue nuclear achievements despite sanctions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami

Iran will promote its citizens’ living standards through scientific and technical breakthrough in the nuclear technology in the face of the decades-long US-led sanctions, a top Iranian official says.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, made the remarks addressing the 67th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the Austrian capital, Vienna, on Monday.

Eslami also said Iran is planning on increasing the nuclear power’s share in the country’s energy basket to 20,000 megawatts by 2040, and added designing and construction of research reactors and accelerators and irradiation systems for the production and application of radioisotopes in the fields of medicine, agriculture, environment and industry are on the agenda.

Amid Iran’s longstanding spat with the West over its nuclear activities, the Iranian official noted that the Islamic Republic has been consistent in its cooperation with the IAEA and has been open to numerous snap inspections by the agency, drawing a comparison with the Israeli regime’s opaque nuclear policy.

Eslami also asked the IAEA to take tangible measures to remain impartial and avoid disclosing confidential information on Iran’s nuclear activities and sites.

He stated that the Israeli regime’s assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists is against the United Nations Charter and its principles.

The AEOI head said the regime’s expansion of its nuclear arsenal is a source of international concern which flies in the face of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and amid plans to establish a nuclear-free region.

