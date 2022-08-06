Saturday, August 6, 2022
Iran’s non-oil foreign trade touches $9bn mark

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

Iran’s non-petroleum foreign trade rose 19% in the month ending July 22, 2022, standing at nearly $9 billion, says an Iranian official.

A spokesman for Iran’s Customs Office also said the country exported well over 7 million tonnes of non-oil goods worth more than $4 billion over the one-month period, showing a 24-percent increase in value year on year.

“In the same month, 3 million 5 thousand tonnes of commodities, most of which were basic goods as well as production inputs and medicines, worth $4.776 million were cleared from the country’s customs checkpoints, … showing a 15% rise over the similar period last year,” said the spokesperson.

He said China, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Turkey and India were top destinations for Iran’s exports respectively.

