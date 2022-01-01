Saturday, January 1, 2022
Iran: No UNSC resolution bans Iran satellite launching

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says claiming that the recent launch of a satellite carrier by Tehran was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is a pointless fallacy.

Referring to the launching of Simorgh satellite carrier, Saeed Khatibzadeh said no UN resolutions ban the Islamic Republic from having a space research program and from doing related tests including the launch of satellite boosters.

He added that the Iranian people have an inalienable right to scientific and research advancements, particularly in the field of aerospace.

Khatibzadeh referred to statements by the US and some European governments regarding the matter, saying such meddling remarks will not weaken Iran’s will to progress.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is entitled to use peaceful technologies for scientific and research purposes in line with international law and, in this way, it will not wait for the governments which seek to impose their views on others.

Iran on Thursday said it had launched a satellite carrier rocket bearing three research devices into space. The US, France and Germany criticized Iran over the rocket launch, claiming it’s a cover to develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

