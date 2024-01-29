Iran says has no role in deadly attack on US forces in Jordan

The mission issued statement published late on Sunday after a drone attack on a US base on the border of Jordan and Syria that killed three American forces and injured more than 30 others.

The statement said Iran had no link to the attack, adding that the incident was part of the “conflict between the army of the United States of America and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks”.

US President Joe Biden blamed what he called “Iranian-backed groups” mainly based in Iraq for the strike.

The attack marks the first time that US military personnel were killed since the start of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza on October 7.

In his statement, Biden stated the attack took place in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border. Jordan, however, says it did not occur on its soil but in Syria.

The US president added efforts are underway to gather the facts of the attack and vowed revenge.

“Have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” he stressed.

According to a statement from US Central Command, the number of those injured in the drone attack is expected to change as more people seek care. Eight personnel were evacuated from Jordan for higher-level care, but are in stable condition.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, claimed attacks on three bases, including one on the Jordan-Syria border.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on October 7, there have been around 160 attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria. Most of those have been claimed by regional resistance forces.

Iran has frequently said resistance groups act on their own in response to Israeli crimes in Gaza.