Iran’s no-oil exports rise by 22% in first 4 months of this year

According to Bahadori, the figure shows a 22% increase in exports compared to the same period in 1400.

He added that Iran also received 4 billion dollars in gas revenues since the beginning of this year, which is equal to the total revenues in 1400.

Iran has made the economic gains despite heavy US sanctions against the country.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has made expansion of ties with neighbors the centerpiece of its foreign policy. This has helped Iran better withstand the US sanctions.