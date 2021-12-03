Iran: No decision to stop issuing tourist visas because of Omicron

Iran has not stopped issuing tourist visas amid a surge in the new variant of the Covid cases in some countries.

Reports earlier said there were fears Iran would suspend issuing tourist visas because of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the disease.

Now the director general of the Office of Foreign Tourism Development and Marketing has said no decision has been made to stop issuing tourist visas yet.

Leyla Azhdari added that a ban has been imposed on visits to and from the countries where the Omicron cases have been identified.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist has said people should not panic over the emergence of the Omicron variant, saying it is too early to say if vaccines would need to be reworked.

Meanwhile, the head of the Infectious Diseases Management Center of Iran’s Health Ministry said the Islamic Republic will have no visits from the countries where the Omicron strain emerged.

He added that those who want to visit the countries must have two negative PCR tests before returning to Iran.